2019 Maryland High School Football Rankings by Class - 9/29
Updated Maryland High School Football rankings following a strong weekend showing on the gridiron!
----------
Private School
1 .) St. Frances 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Gonzaga 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) DeMatha 4-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Good Counsel 4-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) St. John's 1-4 (Previous: # 4 )
6 .) National Christian Academy 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Mount St. Joseph 4-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Loyola Blakefield 5-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) St. Mary's Ryken 2-2 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Calvert Hall 4-1 (Previous: # 6 )
----------
Class 4A
1 .) Quince Orchard 4-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Wise 4-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Northwest 4-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Suitland 4-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) South River 4-0 (Previous: # 8 )
6 .) Paint Branch 3-1 (Previous: # 9 )
7 .) Walter Johnson 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
8 .) Parkville 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Catonsville 4-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Oxon Hill 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 3A
1 .) Linganore 4-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Franklin 3-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Huntingtown 4-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 4-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Rockville 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Damascus 2-2 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Watkins Mill 3-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Manchester Valley 4-0 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) St. Charles 3-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Tuscarora (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 2A
1 .) Elkton 4-0 (Previous: # 2 )
2 .) Oakdale 3-1 (Previous: # 1 )
3 .) New Town 3-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Harford Tech 4-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) North Caroline 4-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Walkersville 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Douglass 4-0 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Lackey 4-0 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Potomac 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Glenelg 2-2 (Previous: # 4 )
----------
Class 1A
1 .) Edmondson-Westside 4-0 (Previous: # 4 )
2 .) Dunbar 2-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Catoctin 4-0 (Previous: # 5 )
4 .) Fort Hill 3-1 (Previous: # 1 )
5 .) Fairmont Heights 3-1 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Perryville 3-1 (Previous: # 3 )
7 .) Patterson Mill 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Loch Haven 4-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Lewis 3-1 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Williamsport 2-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
