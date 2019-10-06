2019 Maryland High School Football Rankings by Class - 10/6
Updated Maryland High School Football rankings following a strong weekend showing on the gridiron!
----------
Private School
1.) St. Frances 6-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Gonzaga 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) DeMatha 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Good Counsel 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) St. John's 2-4 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) McDonogh 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
7.) Mount St. Joseph 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
8.) Loyola Blakefield 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9.) National Christian Academy 5-1 (Previous: # 6 )
10.) St. Mary's Ryken 3-3 (Previous: # 9 )
----------
Class 4A
1.) Quince Orchard 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Wise 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Northwest 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Suitland 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) South River 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) Paint Branch 4-1 (Previous: # 6 )
7.) Parkville 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
8.) Oxon Hill 4-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9.) Richard Montgomery 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) Old Mill 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 3A
1.) Linganore 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Franklin 4-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Huntingtown 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) Rockville 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) Damascus 2-2 (Previous: # 6 )
7.) Marriotts Ridge 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
8.) South Hagerstown 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9.) River Hill 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) North Point 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 2A
1.) Elkton 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) New Town 4-1 (Previous: # 3 )
3.) Harford Tech 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4.) North Caroline 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5.) Douglass 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6.) Lackey 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
7.) Walkersville 4-1 (Previous: # 6 )
8.) Milford Mill Academy 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9.) Parkside 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) Glenelg 2-2 (Previous: # 10 )
----------
Class 1A
1.) Dunbar 4-1 (Previous: # 2 )
2.) Catoctin 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3.) Edmondson-Westside 4-1 (Previous: # 1 )
4.) Fort Hill 4-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) Fairmont Heights 4-1 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) Patterson Mill 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7.) Lewis 4-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8.) Cambridge-South Dorchester 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9.) Lake Clifton/Reach 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) Loch Haven 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
