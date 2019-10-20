2019 Maryland High School Football Rankings by Class - 10/20
Updated Maryland High School Football rankings following a strong weekend showing on the gridiron!
---------
Private School
1 .) St. Frances 7-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Gonzaga 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )
3 .) St. John's 4-4 (Previous: # 5 )
4 .) McDonogh 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
5 .) Good Counsel 6-2 (Previous: # 2 )
6 .) DeMatha 5-2 (Previous: # 3 )
7 .) National Christian Academy 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Mount St. Joseph 6-2 (Previous: # 7 )
9 .) Loyola Blakefield 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )
10 .) St. Mary's Ryken 5-3 (Previous: # 10 )
---------
Class 4A
1 .) Quince Orchard 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Wise 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Northwest 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) South River 7-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Paint Branch 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Parkville 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Old Mill 6-1 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Sherwood 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Walter Johnson 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Flowers 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
---------
Class 3A
1 .) Franklin 6-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Huntingtown 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Linganore 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Damascus 5-2 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Oxon Hill 6-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) South Hagerstown 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) River Hill 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) St. Charles 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Rockville 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
---------
Class 2A
1 .) Elkton 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Harford Tech 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) North Caroline 7-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Douglass 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Walkersville 6-1 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Milford Mill Academy 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Parkside 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Patuxent 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) New Town 5-2 (Previous: # 2 )
10 .) Lackey 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )
---------
Class 1A
1 .) Dunbar 6-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Catoctin 6-1 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Fort Hill 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Cambridge-South Dorchester 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Lake Clifton/Reach 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Loch Raven 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Northern 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Patterson Mill 5-2 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Gwynn Park 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Edmondson-Westside 5-2 (Previous: # 2 )
---------
