2019 Football Quotes
Find out what the top football players across the state saying about the 2019 season now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
DCIAA - Stars - 5/4
DCIAA - Stripes - 5/5
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
2019 Preseason Rankings
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)